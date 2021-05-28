India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 3:57 PM

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30

The DGCA's Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.
Representational Photo: File/ GK

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Pic

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA’s Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Pic

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights comes as India battles a second wave of coronavirus, even though daily cases have seen a steady decline over the past several days.

