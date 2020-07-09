Swimming, bathing banned in Madhumati Nallah in Bandipora

District administration Bandipora has put a ban on swimming and bathing activities in nallah Madhumatti as “a measure to safeguard the precious lives.”

The ban has come just two days after authorities in Ganderbal made nallah Sindh out of bounds to the residents in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district over a spate of drowning incidents.

In an official handout, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora (Chairman DDMA) has maintained that in view of the tremendous increase in flow of waters during summers, few people especially children venture out for swimming and bathing in the Nallah thereby putting their lives to avoidable risk.

“The trend has resulted in loss of lives by drowning in the past”, the handout read, according to news agency GNS.

“As a precautionary measure to safeguard the precious lives, it is hereby ordered that there shall be complete ban on swimming bathing in Nallah Madhumatti, with immediate effect, till further orders”, the handout read further.

Impressing on the relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of the order, handout reads that “Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate 1st Class), Bandipora, SHO Bandipora, Assistant

Executive Engineer, I&FC, Bandipora, and Assistant Director, Fisheries,Bandipora,

shall ensure strict vigil alongside the banks of the Nallah Madhumatti and implementation Of this order in letter and spirit.”