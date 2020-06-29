Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from Hurriyat Conference (G)

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (90) on Monday announced his resignation from All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) of which he was elected as the lifetime chairman in 2003.

In an audio message, Geelani said: “In view of the present situation, I resign from All Parties Hurriyat Conference. I have informed all the constituents of the Hurriyat about the decision.”

Geelani has also written a detailed letter to the constituents of the Hurriyat Conference in which he has explained the reason behind the decision to quit the amalgam.