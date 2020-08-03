Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: August 3, 2020, 11:02 AM

TA soldier goes missing in south Kashmir, his burnt vehicle found

The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.
A Territorial Army (TA) soldier has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.

A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said Manzoor serves in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

