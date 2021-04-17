Taking COVID-19 jab during Ramadhan will not affect fast: Grand Mufti J&K

With Islamic scholars across the globe ruling out the COVID-19 vaccine invalidating one’s fast during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam too on Saturday said that taking the jab while fasting won’t break the fast.

In an exclusive chat with Greater Kashmir, the Grand Mufti J&K, who himself received the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, urged Muslims eligible for the vaccination to take the shot in a bid to contain the deadly viral disease.

“Along with precautions, taking medicine, vaccines and praying for good health is important to contain the virus,” Mufti Nasir remarked.

The Grand Mufti stressed that the intensity of the prevailing second wave of COVID-19 was more severe while urging people to get vaccinated on priority.

“Islamic bodies around the globe have given their approval for taking the vaccine and therefore the people of J&K should have no apprehensions before taking the jab,” he added.

It is significant to mention here that Islamic scholars around the globe have given a go ahead for taking the COVID-19 jab while fasting arguing that the vaccine, for any disease for that matter, does not have a nutritional value and is injected into the muscles rather than into the blood vessels.