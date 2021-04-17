Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 5:33 PM

Taking COVID-19 jab during Ramadhan will not affect fast: Grand Mufti J&K

“Along with precautions, taking medicine, vaccines and praying for good health is important to contain the virus," Mufti Nasir remarked.
File Photo of Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam
With Islamic scholars across the globe ruling out the COVID-19 vaccine invalidating one’s fast during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam too on Saturday said that taking the jab while fasting won’t break the fast.

In an exclusive chat with Greater Kashmir, the Grand Mufti J&K, who himself received the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, urged Muslims eligible for the vaccination to take the shot in a bid to contain the deadly viral disease.

The Grand Mufti stressed that the intensity of the prevailing second wave of COVID-19 was more severe while urging people to get vaccinated on priority.

“Islamic bodies around the globe have given their approval for taking the vaccine and therefore the people of J&K should have no apprehensions before taking the jab,” he added.

It is significant to mention here that Islamic scholars around the globe have given a go ahead for taking the COVID-19 jab while fasting arguing that the vaccine, for any disease for that matter, does not have a nutritional value and is injected into the muscles rather than into the blood vessels.

