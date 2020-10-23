Tanker plunges into gorge on historic Mughal road in J&K, two dead

Two persons were killed on Friday in a road accident on the historic Mughal Road, which connects Poonch with Shopian district via Pir Ki Gali.

An official said that the accident took place at around 9:30 am on Friday morning when a tanker bearing registration number JK02CH 2595 was heading towards Jammu from Kashmir and skidded off the road.

“It plunged into a roadside gorge at Poshana area,” the official said.

He said both the driver and conductor died on the spot. They were identified as driver Tarvinder Singh, resident of Jammu and conductor Mangal Singh, a resident of Doda.

A police team has reached the spot, said the official.