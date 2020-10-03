Tankipora bridge to be opened by the end of month: CE

Chief Engineering (CE) R&B Department Kashmir, Shoukat Jeelani Pandit today directed the concerned engineers to expedite the macadamization work started in summer capital, Srinagar and ensure that target fixed for this season is achieved in full.

The CE passed these instructions while inspecting the macadamization work at Sekidafar, Safakadal in Eidgah constituency of district Srinagar, a part of 8 km Jahangir Chowk-SKIMS road link, which was persisting demand of the people as it connects the only tertiary health care institution SKIMS with other major hospitals of the Valley.

He said that Rs. 228.53 lacs are being spent on macadamization of 8 km Jahangir Chowk- SKIMS road stretch via Shaheed Gunj, SMHS hospital, Darishkadal, Ali Jan road including SMC links. The project has been approved under Smart City programme, he added.

The CE also inspected under construction two steel girder bridges coming up at a cost of Rs. 7.42 crore at Tankipora near DC office, Srinagar.

The projects have been approved under JKIDFC (languishing projects) while one of the bridges will be opened for traffic by the end of this month, said the Chief Engineer. He directed the executing agency to increase men and machinery on both the bridges to ensure early completion of these important projects.

Besides other senior engineers, Executive Engineer, Khurshid Anwar also accompanied the Chief Engineer during the visit.