Teacher, 35, found dead in north Kashmir's Sopore

He was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani, a resident of Daragam area of Pattan.
A 35-year-old teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the locals of Tarzoo area spotted a body near an auto stand and accordingly informed the concerned police post.

He said that after getting the information a team went to the spot and recovered the body.

The official identified the deceased as Ghulam Mohammad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani, a resident of Daragam area of Pattan.

