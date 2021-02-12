Teacher booked for allegedly trying to throw acid on female colleague in J&K's Poonch

Police have booked a teacher for allegedly attempting to throw acid on a female colleague and decamping with her gold chain in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Balakote Tehsil in Mendhar, the male teacher who has been identified as Zaffar Iqbal Khan, allegedly made an attempt to throw acid at his female colleague near Gohlad village of Mendhar on Thursday.

The teacher who also allegedly snatched a gold chain from the woman is absconding, the officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mendhar, Manzoor Kohli told news agency GNS that the police filed the case (FIR 43/2021) under section 326B (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 382 (theft on property) following a complaint by the woman.