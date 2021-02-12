Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 9:34 PM

Teacher booked for allegedly trying to throw acid on female colleague in J&K's Poonch

The teacher who also allegedly snatched a gold chain from the woman is absconding, the officials said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 9:34 PM
Representative Image
Representative Image

Police have booked a teacher for allegedly attempting to throw acid on a female colleague and decamping with her gold chain in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.  

A resident of Balakote Tehsil in Mendhar, the male teacher who has been identified as Zaffar Iqbal Khan, allegedly made an attempt to throw acid at his female colleague near Gohlad village of Mendhar on Thursday. 

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The teacher who also allegedly snatched a gold chain from the woman is absconding, the officials said. 

Station House Officer (SHO) Mendhar, Manzoor Kohli told news agency GNS that the police filed the case (FIR 43/2021) under section 326B (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 382 (theft on property) following a complaint by the woman.

Tagged in , ,
Related News