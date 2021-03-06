Teacher tests COVID-19 positive in north Kashmir's Kupwara

A 32-year-old school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, forcing the authorities to suspend all sorts of activities at the institute till further orders.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that on the directions of DSEK to conduct RT-PCR tests in schools, a medical team carried out the tests at Government High School Kanthpora. During the process, they said, one of the teachers was found positive for the infection.

The infected teacher was immediately isolated from his colleagues while the students were relieved from the school, sources said.

When contacted, BMO Sogam confirmed the development and said that the teacher was immediately isolated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam-ud-Din told GNS that he has directed immediate suspension of all kinds of activities in the educational institute till further orders.

“All kinds of activities will remain suspended till further orders”, the top-district officer said.