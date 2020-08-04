Teen drowns in Bandipora, another rescued in critical condition

A teenage boy drowned and another was rescued in a critical condition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town on Tuesday.

An official said that two minor kids were swimming in the river Madhumati near District Police Lines, when they drowned in the fast-flowing water.

Though one boy was rescued and was shifted to District hospital Bandipora, however, one of the kids was found dead, the officials said.

They identified him as Samin, son of Shabir Ahmad Ganae aged around 14 years, a resident of Nowpora area in Bandipora.

Medical superintendent Bandipora, Dr Bashir Ahmad Teeli said, “Two boys were brought to the hospital who had drowned in the river, one was brought dead and another boy has been shifted to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.”

The boy who is critical has been identified as Firdous Ahmad, 15, resident of Nowpora.

Pertinently, the district magistrate had ordered a ban on swimming in the Madhumati river following various drowning cases, last month.