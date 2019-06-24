Teen drowns in Madumati nallah in Bandipora, rescue operation on

An eighteen-year-old boy drowned in Nallah Madumati while taking a bath in Kaloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday evening.

Also Read | Auto Draft

An official said that Danish Manzoor Wani, son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani, a resident of Ajar drowned in Nallah Madumati.

He said that police have launched a rescue operation to retrieve his body.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Pertinent to mention, water through nallah flows from Kishenganga river from Gurez for 330 Megawatt Kishen Ganga Hydro Electric power project (KGHEP).

“The water flow is very high and it will take at least two hours to retrieve his body. We have got the water flow cut from turbine of power project at Kralpora,” he said.

Also Read | Auto Draft

He said that MARCOS commondos of the Navy have also been roped in to retrieve the body.