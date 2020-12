A 17-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious conditions in Manzgam area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.



A police official told the news agency KNO that Rizwan Ahmad Wagay was found by his family members at his home in Manzgam area of DH Pora.



Soon after being informed, he said the police reached the spot and recovered the body.



The official said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and investigations were taken up.