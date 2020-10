A teenager was shot by a gunman in Lethpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Offcial sources told news agency GNS that Khushdil Gulzar was shot during a heated argument between some persons in Lethpora.

The boy sustained a bullet injury in his arm and was subsequently shifted to SDH Pampore for treatment.

After first aid, he was immediately discharged from the hospital.

Further details are awaited.