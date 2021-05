A teenage boy was found hanging in an orchard in Shouch village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the boy aged 17 (name withheld) was found hanging on a tree in an orchard near his house in Shouch village.

While the incident seemed to be a suicide from initial reports, the official said they have started investigation into the case.

The body was removed to civil hospital where a post-mortem was conducted, he said.