Jammu, Latest News
Poonch ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 8:54 PM

Teenage girl injured in cross-LoC firing in J&K's Poonch

"She received bullet injuries and has been admitted at district hospital Poonch," said the official.
A teenage girl was injured in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A police official said Nazia Kouser (17), a resident of Mandhaar Mohalla Challerri, was grazing cattle near the LoC when the firing took place.

“She received bullet injuries and has been admitted at district hospital Poonch,” said the official.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that the girl got injured after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked fire.

