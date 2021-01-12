Teenage motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run case in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A teenage motorcyclist was crushed to death under a bus in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Mir Liyaqat, a resident of Check Garoora village of the district.



Liyaqat as per an official, “ran into the passenger bus” near Chartung SK Payeen area.



He was shifted to CHC Sumbal where doctors declared him dead on arrival, added the official.

As per Medical Officer Muzaffar Ahmad Khan, Liyaqat was brought dead to the hospital with multiple crush injuries and a trauma injury in his chest and mandibular fracture apart from other trauma injuries.

Khan further informed that Liyaqat’s date of birth as per his Aadhar card is 2003.



A police official said the deceased was riding on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK02N 1293 and was hit by a bus bearing registration number JK13- 3813.



He said the bus driver is absconding while an FIR number 05/2020 under section 279-337 and 427 of Indian Penal Code has been registered into the incident and further investigations have been taken up.