Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sahrai arrested, booked under PSA

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Mohd Ashraf Sehrai was on Sunday arrested by the police from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla in uptown Srinagar.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a police party arrested the elderly separatist leader at around 5:30 am.

Quoting an unnamed top police officer, GNS reported that the details regarding the arrest will be shared later.

The report further said that Sehrai was booked under the Public Safety Act.

Sehrai was elected as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Sehrai’s son, Junaid, who was the District commander of Hizbul Mujahdeen outfit for Srinagar, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Nawakadal area.