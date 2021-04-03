Ten arrested for stone pelting near Kakapora gunfight site: Police

Police on Saturday arrested ten protestors for allegedly indulging in stone pelting on a joint team of Police, army and CRPF during yesterday’s gunfight in which three militants were killed in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

District Police Awantipora confirmed on Twitter the arrest of the ten “miscreants” for “creating law and order disturbances near Kakapora encounter site”.



Quoting another police statement, news agency GNS reported that the protestors were video-graphed at the gunfight site while they “attempted to disrupt security forces by pelting stones on them and by raising anti national slogans” adding they have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law.



“Efforts for arrest of other involved youth are on and all involved persons will be booked accordingly,” the statement said.

“It is made clear that these incidents will not be tolerated and parents should refrain their children from indulging in such activities,” it added.