Ten days after being shot by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a former militant succumbed to wounds at a hospital here on Sunday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that Tanveer Ahmad Sofi of Kakpora Pulwama lost battle with life at SMHS hospital where he was admitted on October 15 when he was seriously injured in the attack.

They said police has already filed a case and further investigations are underway.