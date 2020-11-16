Ten trapped after snowfall at Sinthan Pass rescued

Ten civilians were rescued on Monday from Sinthan Pass in south Kashmir after they were stuck due to heavy snowfall in the area, officials said today.

An official told news agency KNO that a team of Army and police rescued ten civilians from Sinthan Pass who were stranded due to continuous snowfall last night.

“The rescue team walked for five hours along NH 244 to reach the civilians during the night, in zero visibility conditions and then brought them down to Sinthan Maidan,” the official said.

“They were later provided with food and shelter,” the official said.

Sinthan top is a mountain pass, a popular tourist destination located between South Kashmir’s Breng Valley (Sub-District Kokernag) in Anantnag district and Kishtwar. It is 12,500 feet (3,800 m) above sea-level and remains snow-capped for most of the year.