Theft case cracked, copper utensils worth lacs recovered: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked a theft case and recovered stolen copper utensils worth lacs of rupees.

Danish Farooq of Hamdania colony Bemina had filed a complaint in police post Bemina regarding the theft of his shop at Zehra Complex on the intervening night of 23 and 24th of December-2020, said a police spokesman.

A case under FIR No. 270/2020 U/S 457,380 IPC was registered at police station Parimpora and was followed by an investigation, he said.

Police used CCTV footage of the area to identify the robbers and summoned the suspects for questioning, said the spokesman.

According to the police, all the suspects have accepted their involvement in the crime and copper utensils worth lacs have been recovered from their possession in Lasjan area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

This is the second incident within twenty days, when police subdivision west has worked out a theft case and recovered stolen property worth lacs, said the spokesman.