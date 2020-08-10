Thousands allowed to enter J&K without necessary protocol: Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today expressed surprise over the move of facilitating thousands of people across the country to enter J&K, especially Kashmir valley, “without following necessary protocol amid Covid-19 crisis.”

In a statement, the party also claimed that people travelling from different parts of Kashmir were being harassed and asked to undergo Covid-19 tests etc. and were being forced to come back from Jawahar Tunnel or Shaitan Nallah.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President & Former Minister G.A. Mir and various other senior Party leaders have slammed the administration over allowing thousands of people, labourers and forces personnel coming from Red and containment zones from across the country to enter J&K, especially Kashmir Division, without seeking requisite medical reports and hit out at the Administration over ensuring their hassle-free movement,” read the statement.

Thousands of people were reportedly being pushed towards Kashmir valley without ascertaining their medical history and the area they come from, which was reflective of dual standards on the part of State Administration, they said.

They also accused the administration of treating people like animals, who have to run from pillar to post for seeking travel permission even in their own respective areas, they said.

The Congress leaders questioned the move and sought explanation from the administration as to why people from across the country being facilitated to enter J&K especially Kashmir, while as people from different parts of Kashmir were being harassed on one pretext of the other at Jawahar Tunnel and asked to get their Covid-19 tests done. “(They were) finally forced to come back, which is very shocking and speaks volumes about the policy of pick and choose and disparity besides the indifferent attitude adopted by the state administration towards people,” the statement quoted the leaders.

The leaders asked the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to personally look into the matter. “… and see as to what is happening in J&K for the fact people were being punished under the garb of Covid 19 crisis by the state administration, which is disappointing and anguish, the LG must intervene and take effective measures to stop discrimination.”

The leaders also asked the administration not to play with the emotions of the people on one pretext or the other. The discrimination with the them (people) was unacceptable and uncalled for, they said.

The leaders further said that people of South Kashmir especially Anantnag and Kulgam were inter-connected with Jammu Division given their relationship, medical and other emergencies, for that matter, Govt must ensure Covid testing facility on NH, as that, the results of the samples collected could be available within a short time enabling them to travel towards Jammu, they added.

Congress leaders lamented the fact people of J&K have realized that they were being “victimized under the garb of Covid-19 crisis”, whilst thousands from across the country enjoy the Govt facilities and allowed to enter Kashmir hassle-free, which was unacceptable to people, they said.