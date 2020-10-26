Latest News, Srinagar
Three BJP workers from Kupwara detained while trying to hoist tricolour at Clock Tower in Lal Chowk

Jammu and Kashmir police detained three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from frontier district of Kupwara as they tried to hoist tricolour at Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in capital Srinagar on Monday.

Reports said the trio included Mir Basharat, BJP spokesman for Kupwara district, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan.

Ahead of his detention, Basharat told news agency KNO that they had reached Lal Chowk early morning to hoist tricolour to send a message to members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar declaration.

“Our message is for Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and all other members of the alliance that only tri colour will be unfurled in Kashmir,” he said.

However, police swung into action and detained all three BJP leaders. “They have been lodged at police station Kothibagh,” a police official said.

