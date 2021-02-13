Kashmir, Latest News
Uri,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:15 PM

Three CISF personnel injured in accident in north Kashmir's Uri

At least three CISF personnel sustained injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. 

As per news agency GNS, the vehicle bearing number JK-05 7458 on its way from NHPC-II Chandayan towards Uri met with the accident near Salamabad Uri, resulting in injuries to three the three personnel. 

A senior police officer confirming the incident told GNS that the trio was removed to Sub-District Hospital Uri for treatment.

All of them are said to be responding well to the treatment, the official added.

