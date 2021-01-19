Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
January 19, 2021

Three CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Qazigund road mishap

The injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.
Srinagar,
January 19, 2021
The vehicle (Oil Tanker) was coming from Jammu towards Srinagar.
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian driver were injured after a CRPF vehicle collided with an Oil Tanker in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that today morning a Casper vehicle of 46 Battalion of CRPF crashed into an Oil Tanker (JKO2AR-5528) in Bonigam area of Qazigund, resulting in injuries to three CRPF troopers and the Oil Tanker driver.

He said that the injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, adding that the vehicle (Oil Tanker) was coming from Jammu towards Srinagar.

