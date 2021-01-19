Three CRPF personnel, civilian injured in Qazigund road mishap

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian driver were injured after a CRPF vehicle collided with an Oil Tanker in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that today morning a Casper vehicle of 46 Battalion of CRPF crashed into an Oil Tanker (JKO2AR-5528) in Bonigam area of Qazigund, resulting in injuries to three CRPF troopers and the Oil Tanker driver.

He said that the injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, adding that the vehicle (Oil Tanker) was coming from Jammu towards Srinagar.