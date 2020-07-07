Three deaths in a day take J&K COVID-19 toll to 143

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 143 in Jammu and Kashmir as at least three persons succumbed to the virus on Tuesday.

One death each took place at SKIMS Soura, SMHS hospital and CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS told news agency GNS that a 62-year-old from Batpora Anantanag passed away at the hospital.

“He was a case of Hypertension, T2DM, COPD T1RF, Bilateral CAP,” Professor Jan said. The man was admitted in Ward 2A as case of suspected coronavirus case and his sample returned positive today, he added.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died at SMHS hospital.

Confirming it, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told GNS that the sexagenarian was brought to the hospital this morning and died later. “She was very sick. She had multiple problems with bilateral pneumonia,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old covid-19 woman from Baramulla died at CD hospital here, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management in the Kashmir Valley.

A resident of Kunzer Baramulla, the woman was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension and diabetes besides bilateral pneumonia, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Salim Tak told GNS. She was admitted on July 3 and died today morning, he added.

Since Monday, ten people have died in the Valley alone including a 70-year-old man from Bohrikadal Srinagar, a 55-year-old woman from Uri, a 90-year-old man from Tangmarg, a 75-year-old man from Rafiabad, a 56-year-old man from Budgam and a 65-year-old man from D H Pora Kulgam and a paramilitary BSF trooper.

With these deaths, 143 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 129 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (27), Kulgam (17), Shopian (13), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.