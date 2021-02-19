Three held for attacking eatery owner's son in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested three militants, who shot and injured the son of a popular eatery owner in Srinagar city on Wednesday.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, told reporters that the militants had shot and injured Akash Mehra, the son of the owner of ‘Krishna Dhaba’ on Wednesday evening in the busy Sonwar area when the entire security focus was on the delegation of ambassadors visiting the Valley.

“Militants carried out the attack in the evening. Based on CCTV footage and information received by SP (South) Srinagar, it was found that three militants had come on a motorcycle and one of them went inside and shot Akash Mehra across the counter.

“Parents of two militants belonging to Srinagar were contacted and they accepted that one of the two militants had left the motorcycle at home, and left his home in haste.

“Finally, all the three militants, one of them belonging to Pulwama district, involved in the commissioning of the crime have been arrested.

“They have confessed and they will be charged in the court of law for the offence they have committed”, the IGP said.

The eatery is thronged by tourists and locals alike. The place is famous for its fresh and clean vegetarian food served at reasonable rates.