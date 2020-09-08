GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 11:31 PM

Three held for hoisting Pakistan flags in north Kashmir's Hajin: Police

some miscreants at the behest of local active militants of LeT has hoisted Pakistani flags at main Bazar Hajin
Police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday said that three persons have been arrested for allegedly hoisting flags of Pakistan at the behest of militants in Hajin area.

“On 06/09/2020 police station Hajin recieved information from reliable sources that some miscreants at the behest of local active militants of LeT has hoisted Pakistani flags at main Bazar Hajin with a view to create fear pyschosis and  incite anti-national feelings among the common people of Hajin town,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

He said an FIR vide no 35/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation initiated. 

During the course of the investigation, police said three persons, namely, Mujeeb Shamas, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh all residents of Mir Mohalla Hajin were arrested who admitted to their involvement in the crime. 

A hand grenade, cloth, sewing machine and other incriminating material used in preparing flags was also recovered from them, said the police statement.

Further investigation of the case is going on, it said.

