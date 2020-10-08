Three IAF officers who took part in Balakot aerial strikes honoured with Yudh Seva Medal

Three Indian Air Force officers who took part in the Balakot operation last year received gallantry medals on the occasion of 88th Air Force Day on Thursday.

The officers who received the Yudh Seva Medal are Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, Group Captain Hansel Sequera and Group Captain Hemant Kumar Vadsra, reported IANS news agency.

Yudh Seva Medal recognises distinguished service of a high order during war, conflict or hostilities.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal is a Fighter Controller with the Indian Air Force. She was part of the team that guided Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out by the IAF, said the report.

The aerial strikes were carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26 last year following the Pulwama bombing that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead.

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.