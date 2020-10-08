India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 3:12 PM

Three IAF officers who took part in Balakot aerial strikes honoured with Yudh Seva Medal

Yudh Seva Medal recognises distinguished service of a high order during war, conflict or hostilities.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 3:12 PM
Image Source: Twitter
Image Source: Twitter

Three Indian Air Force officers who took part in the Balakot operation last year received gallantry medals on the occasion of 88th Air Force Day on Thursday.

The officers who received the Yudh Seva Medal are Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, Group Captain Hansel Sequera and Group Captain Hemant Kumar Vadsra, reported IANS news agency.

Trending News

Release all political prisoners: Hurriyat M

Urs of Hazrat Baha-Ud -Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) | Ensure all facilities to devotees: Sagar to admin

Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of MS Mir

NIT Srinagar's two innovative projects get PMAC nod

Yudh Seva Medal recognises distinguished service of a high order during war, conflict or hostilities.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal is a Fighter Controller with the Indian Air Force. She was part of the team that guided Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out by the IAF, said the report.

The aerial strikes were carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26 last year following the Pulwama bombing that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead.

Latest News

ADGP Gillani to hold charge of IG Traffic

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 36 million mark

File Photo

India cases breach 68-lakh mark

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

Tagged in ,
Related News