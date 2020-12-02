Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 6:42 PM

Three injured after cab hit by tanker rolls down into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three persons were injured after a passenger cab met with an accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Wednesday.

A police official said the cab rolled down into a gorge after being hit by a tanker in Digdool area today evening, leaving all three occupants injured.

He said the injured, including the driver, were rescued from the gorge and shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Rehman said the injured were rescued in time by the police and Quick Reaction Time (QRT).

One among the injured has suffered serious injuries, he said, adding that he was stable along with the other two injured.

He said the tanker driver who hit the Jammu-bound cab has been arrested near Ramsoo police station on highway. 

