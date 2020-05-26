Three injured after old shell explodes in Tosa-Maidan Budgam

Three persons were injured after an old shell exploded at the Tosa-Maidan meadow, which used to be artillery firing range for army, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

“An accidental shell blast took place in Tosa Maidan (old artillery range) Khag area of Budgam. 3 persons are reported to be injured, who are being shifted to hospital,” a senior police officer of the Budagm district said, according to news agency GNS. “Further details will be shared accordingly,” he added.

Sources said that the condition of one among the injured was critical.

A senior district administrative officer told GNS that people should avoid visiting the place amid a ban on such visits during the present pandemic.

Nearly 70 people have been killed and scores injured due to the explosions of old live shells in the meadow that used to the firing range from 1964 to 18 April 2014 when the lease expired and was not extended by the then government.