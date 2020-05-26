Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 5:37 PM

Three injured after old shell explodes in Tosa-Maidan Budgam

Sources said that the condition of one among the injured was critical.
GK Web Desk
Budgam ,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 5:37 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Three persons were injured after an old shell exploded at the Tosa-Maidan meadow, which used to be artillery firing range for army, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

“An accidental shell blast took place in Tosa Maidan (old artillery range) Khag area of Budgam. 3 persons are reported to be injured, who are being shifted to hospital,” a senior police officer of the Budagm district said, according to news agency GNS. “Further details will be shared accordingly,” he added.

Trending News
Screen Grab from Video

CMO Bandipora loses 'cool' after police stop his vehicle, video goes viral

Two UBGL grenades recovered in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

30-year-old man hangs self to death in Sopore

Sources said that the condition of one among the injured was critical.

A senior district administrative officer told GNS that people should avoid visiting the place amid a ban on such visits during the present pandemic.

Nearly 70 people have been killed and scores injured due to the explosions of old live shells in the meadow that used to the firing range from 1964 to 18 April 2014 when the lease expired and was not extended by the then government.

Related News