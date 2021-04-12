Three injured as cab turns turtle in J&K's Poonch

At least three persons were injured after a cab they were travelling in turned turtle at Jaghal area of J&K’s Poonch district on Monday.

News agency GNS reported the cab bearing registration number JK12-1165 was on its way to Mendhar from Chaunga when it met the accident, resulting in injuries to the passengers.

The injured identified as Mohammed Sadiq ,70 son of Faqir Din, Safaida Bi, 45 wife of Mohammed Mushtaq both residents of Chunngan and Mohammed Jameel, 62 son of Bader Din and a resident of Bhatidar, were removed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Mendhar for treatment, where according to the Block Medical Officer (BMO) Mendhar, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Khan they are responding well to the treatment.