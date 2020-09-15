Three injured as car rolls down into deep gorge in north Kashmir's Sopore

Three persons were injured when a car they were traveling in fell down into a gorge from the hills of Rampora- Rajpora village in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Reports said a car (bearing registration number JK05 J 2738) was on its way from Sopore to Rampora-Rajpora village when it met with an accident, leaving all the three occupants injured.

The injured, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Ghulam Mohiudin, were shifted to SDH Sopore for treatment.

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the incident.