Three Kashmiris among five arrested in Delhi after encounter; police probing militant links

"Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession."
Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to militant groups, officials said on Monday.

Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession.”

Some of them are suspected to have links with militant groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

