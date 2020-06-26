Chenab Valley, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Doda ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 11:49 AM

Three kids among five dead after vehicle plunges into nallah in Doda


Five persons, including three kids, died after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a nallah in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK19- 6674 heading towards Thathri from Gool skidded off the road and rolled down into Raggi nallah today morning.

All the five occupants, including the driver, died on the spot, reports quoting SHO Doda Muneer Khan said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mohammad Asif, son of  Gulam Ali, a resident of Deeda village of Gool. Another deceased was identified as Tasleema Begum, wife of Shahnawaz, a resident of Thathri.

