Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 12:50 PM

Three killed, 15 injured in explosion in Pakistan's Karachi

Seven of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 12:50 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured on Wednesday due to a powerful explosion in a four-storey building in Pakistan’s Sindh province, police said.

At least two floors of the building near Maskan Chowrangi in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi were severely damaged, creating fears that casualties may rise.

Trending News
File Photo / GK

40 policemen killed in line of duty in J&K this year, says DGP Dilbag Singh

File Photo / GK

Farooq Abdullah appears before ED in JKCA money laundering case again

Representational Pic

Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir's Anantnag

World Statistics Day celebrated In Budgam

Rescue officials confirmed three deaths due to the explosion, the nature of which is unknown.

Seven of the injured are said to be in critical condition, police said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Latest News
File Photo / GK

40 policemen killed in line of duty in J&K this year, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Karabakh War Map. Source: Wikipedia

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet Pompeo in Washington

Representational Image

Pakistan's COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent; minister warns against ignoring guidelines

File Photo / GK

Farooq Abdullah appears before ED in JKCA money laundering case again

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the authorities

Tagged in , ,
Related News