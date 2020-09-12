Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 11:51 AM

Three labourers injured in hot oil barrel burst in north Kashmir's Tangmarg

The incident occurred at a local unit in the area,
Representational Image
Three labourers suffered burn injuries after a hot oil barrel burst at a unit in Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, two among the three injured labourers suffered severe burns and were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment. The third one was treated locally.

The incident occurred at a local unit in the area, sources said.

The injured were identified as Wasim Ahmad, Mohammad Latief and Bilal Ahmad, all residents of Batpora.

