Three Lashkar militants appeared from orchards to target naka party in Baramulla: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday said that three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants appeared from the orchards and targeted a joint naka party of police and CRPF in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, resulting in the killing of two CRPF men and a special police officer (SPO).

“After checking the statements of eye-witnesses and other technical details, it seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty,” the IGP told reporters at the site of incident as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

He said that police are developing the leads and the attackers will soon be neutralized.

“At times, militants manage to flee. We are developing leads and will neutralize the militants involved in the two attacks (including Nowgam) soon,” he said.