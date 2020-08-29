Three militants, army soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight

Three militants and an army soldier were killed in an encounter in Zadoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that three militants have been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

They said one Army trooper received bullet wound during the firefight and was subsequently shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Zadoora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.