Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.



He said an encounter ensued as militants fired upon a search party and the forces retaliated.



In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, he said.



The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained.



Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot.