Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Tral ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 2:37 PM

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir

The operation is in progress, the spokesperson added.
Press Trust of India
Tral ,
UPDATED: June 26, 2020, 2:37 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Three militants were on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Three terrorists have been killed in Chewa (Pulwama) operation, said an Army spokesperson.

Trending News
GK Pic

South Kashmir: CRPF trooper, minor killed in Bijbehara militant attack

GK Pic

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Tral

Militant killed in ongoing Tral gunfight: Police

He said the forces have recovered two AK rifles from the encounter site so far.

The operation is in progress, the spokesperson added.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants.

Latest News
File photo of Shahid Ul Islam

COVID-19: Family appeals Amit Shah, LG to shift Shahid-ul-Islam from Tihar jail to Kashmir

File Pic of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

India should hit back at China instead of targeting Congress: Adhir

GK Pic

South Kashmir: CRPF trooper, minor killed in Bijbehara militant attack

GK Pic

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Tral

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The forces maintained a tight cordon throughout the night to prevent the militants from escaping.

Related News