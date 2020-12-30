Three militants killed in gunfight in Hokersar area on Srinagar outskirts

The encounter which began yesterday evening in the Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar ended today morning with the killing of three militants, officials said.

“Three unidentified militants have been killed while search operation is on. The house where militants were hiding suffered partial damage,” an official told the news agency KNO.

The gunfight broke out last evening after the police, army’s 02 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Lawaypora area following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

Officials said the operation was suspended last night due to darkness. However, it was resumed at the first light today.

In view of the gunfight, the traffic movement was affected on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. The traffic from Baramulla, Sopore and Gulmarg moving towards Srinagar continued to remain diverted via Magam-Budgam towards the city, said the official.