UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 8:28 AM

Three militants killed in gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian: Police

“Identity of slain militants being ascertained”
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Badigam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that three militants have been killed in the gunfight which had started on Thursday night.

However their identity is yet to be ascertained, the IGP said.

Reports said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off the gunfight.

