UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 11:01 AM

Three militants killed in Kakapora Pulwama encounter: Police

Two persons, including a girl, were reportedly injured in the clashes that broke out near the gunfight site.
Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the police and security forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

An official said that three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out this morning in Ghat Mohalla area.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of the gunfight,” he said, adding that searches were still going on.

Earlier, the police said that the militants who carried out an attack on the BJP’s leader’s house in Nowgam yesterday were likely to be trapped in the area.

Further details are awaited.

