UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 4:29 PM

Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight, arms recovered: Police

He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site.
Three militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight that broke out today morning.

This is the second gunfight in the district in less than 12 hours.

Last night, police claimed to have killed four militants in a brief gunfight in Asthal area of the district. However, today morning a police spokesman said only one body was recovered from the site of the gunfight.

