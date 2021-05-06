Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Police have identified the three Al-Badr militants killed in a gunfight in Kanigam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district early Thursday morning.

A fourth militant surrendered before the forces in the gunfight as per police.

The firefight erupted shortly after a joint team of police, 44 RR and CRPF’s 178 Battalion cordoned the area following inouts about the presence of militants there.

A police statement issued this morning said the trapped militants were given an opportunity to surrender before the forces even as their family members were also called in to the encounter site to persuade them.

While one of the four militants, Tausif Ahmad surrendered before the security forces, the other trio turned down the offer and “fired indiscriminately on the joint search party , which was retailiated leading to an encounter, ” police said.

In the ensuing gunfight, the trio was kiled. Police identified them as Danish Mir and Mohammad Umar Bhat, both residents of Khajapora and Zaid Bashir Reshi of Reban Shopian. Their last rites will be performed after completing medico-legal formalities in presence of family members, police said.

Police also released a purported video wherein Tausif is seen appealing the trio to lay arms before the security forces.

The trio, police said, was affiliated with Al-Badr militant outfit on official records.

It said “incriminating material” including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter which have been taken into custody for investigation.

The police statement also quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as congratulating the security forces for showing “utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of a misguided youth”.

The IGP further appealed all militants to return to mainstream saying police will “welcome and accept them with open arms”.