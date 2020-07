Three militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight in Amshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 62 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on “specific” information about the presence of militants in the area, said an official.

“So far three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.