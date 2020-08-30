GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 11:33 PM

Three militants, police ASI killed in Panthachowk gunfight

UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 11:33 PM
Three militants and an Assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in an encounter in Panthachowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said today.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that three militants and an assistant sub-inspector of police were killed in the firefight.

He said the identity of the slain was not immediately known. He identified the slain ASI as Babu Ram.

The gunfight broke out late last night after security forces launched a search operation to trace the militants who opened fire on a joint naka party of the police and CRPF in Pantha Chowk.

