Three minors, two doctors among 540 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 95325

Three minors and two doctors were among 540 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count so far to 95325.

Among the fresh cases, 171 belong to Jammu division and 369 to Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise details, officials said Srinagar reported 153 cases, Budgam 26, Baramulla 87, Pulwama 29, Kupwara 20, Anantnag 13, Bandipora 7, ganderbal 23, Kulgam 6, Shopian 5, Jammu 108, Rajouri 4, Udhampur 22, Doda 6, Kathua 6, Poonch 5, Samba 2, Kishtwar 9, Ramban 5 and Reasi 4.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital Srinagar’s diagnostic laboratory.

Moreover, they said, 629 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 211 from Jammu Division and 418 from Kashmir Valley. (GNS)